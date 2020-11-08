(Video) Wonder diving save from Kasper Schmeichel denies late Ruben Neves equaliser

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has just produced a wonder save to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves from scoring a late equaliser.

The two sides are currently embroiled in a tense affair down at the King Power Stadium with the Foxes narrowly leading 1-0, thanks to a Jamie Vardy first-half penalty.

As the game entered it’s final stretch, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves unleashed a trademark outside-of-the-box curler which was matched by a flying Schmeichel.

The game remains 1-0 with Leicester City on the brink of going top of the Premier League table.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League and Adjara Sport TV