(Video) Wonder diving save from Kasper Schmeichel denies late Ruben Neves equaliser

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has just produced a wonder save to deny Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves from scoring a late equaliser.
The two sides are currently embroiled in a tense affair down at the King Power Stadium with the Foxes narrowly leading 1-0, thanks to a Jamie Vardy first-half penalty.
As the game entered it’s final stretch, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves unleashed a trademark outside-of-the-box curler which was matched by a flying Schmeichel.
The game remains 1-0 with Leicester City on the brink of going top of the Premier League table.
Pictures courtesy of Premier League and Adjara Sport TV
Spectacular from Schmeichel ??
Neves thought he'd drawn Wolves level, only to be denied by a terrific stop from the Leicester goalkeeper.
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2020