Video: Wayne Rooney’s brother scores insane wondergoal from his own half

The younger brother of Wayne Rooney has shown that stunning goals from long range clearly run in the family.

Watch below as John Rooney, who plays for Stockport County, strikes a sublime effort from inside his own half to net what must be one of the goals of the season…

Wayne Rooney’s brother John Rooney scored this outrageous goal in the FA Cup today! It helped National League side Stockport County win 2-1 at League One Rochdale.pic.twitter.com/pwZXovQn0a — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) November 7, 2020

The 29-year-old is not as big a name as his brother Wayne, but he showed that same quality and technique on the ball on this occasion.

This strike is reminiscent of some famous Wayne Rooney goals, most notably two that also came from the half way line, both against West Ham – one for United and one for Everton.

You can also treat yourself to reliving those below…