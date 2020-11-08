‘We are losing’ – These Real Madrid fans worried by Zidane’s lineup against Valencia

Zinedine Zidane has made four changes to the Real Madrid side that beat Inter Milan midweek in the Champions League ahead of tonight’s La Liga encounter against Valencia.

There’s just one change to the backline, with Marcelo coming in for Ferland Mendy. There’s some good news for fans as quality attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard is back on the bench.

There’s a couple of midfield changes with Casemiro and Toni Kroos making way for Luka Modric and Isco. It will be interesting to see just how Los Blancos line up in this area of the field.

Will we see a 4-2-3-1 situation with Valverde and Modric in traditional roles and Isco as a No.10 or will the side be going with their usual 4-3-3, with Isco the most advanced of the trio?

The only change in attack sees Vinicius Junior start on the left-wing instead of Eden Hazard. Hazard and Casemiro are out for tonight’s tie after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Here’s how some of the Madrid faithful reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

we are losing — H. (@Tim40334336) November 8, 2020

What’s marcelo and Isco doing in the lineup? A loss in advance — Omar marcus (@marcus_omar) November 8, 2020

Disgraceful lineup — Ali (@alihlakhani) November 8, 2020

Zidane knows that Casemiro is not playing & inspite of that he is playing Isco & Marcelo. Who gonna defend Isco, Marcelo, Lucas Vasquez or a 35 year old Modric? Very poor starting 11. Zidane is not learning from his mistakes. God plz save us. Hare Krishna?? — Madrid Secret Agent (@madridagent) November 8, 2020

Mxm why are we resting players since they are going on an international break ? — Justin Mugwena (@JustinMugwena) November 8, 2020

We are going to concede so many goals — Boitumelo? (@MBBMolapo) November 8, 2020

i have a bad feeling — Lanaya (@RikiShaman) November 8, 2020

Why not allow jovic play a little — ? (@__Darkheart___) November 8, 2020

Los Blancos can move up to second in La Liga and just one point off of leaders Real Sociedad, whilst Valencia will be hoping to cause an upset and move further away from the relegation zone.