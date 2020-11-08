Menu

“We still want you to go” – These Celtic fans still want Neil Lennon to go despite 4-1 victory over Motherwell

Celtic FC
Posted by

There’s nothing like a win to calm down some of the hysteria surrounding a manager, but simply beating Motherwell was never going to be enough to fully ensure long term job security for Neil Lennon.

There will be some fans who think he needs to be given more time and the signs are there that he’s turning things around, but plenty still think this is merely papering over the cracks and long term change is still needed.

A 4-1 win over Motherwell does look like a routine win on paper and it was in many ways, but Stephen Robinson will be gutted that his team didn’t manage to make more of the chances they had.

READ MORE: “Needs to be announced at 10pm” – These Celtic fans have a clear message for the board over Neil Lennon after crushing Sparta Prague defeat

There are too many weaknesses in this Celtic team that better sides will take advantage of, while an international break does seem like the natural point to make some changes in the dugout.

It would be a huge surprise if anything happens over the next couple of weeks, but there are still plenty of Celtic fans online who want Lennon gone despite the victory:

It’s interesting that there are some similarities with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United, and you still get the feeling that board want to make a change but they are waiting for things to go wrong to justify that decision.

You have two popular former players who aren’t living up to expectations when you look at the history of the club, but they keep getting a good result just when it looks like they are on the verge of being sacked.

There are still plenty of fans who support Lennon and this result will vindicate them, but it still feels like you are simply waiting for the next disaster rather than anticipating a strong show of consistency in the next few games.

More Stories Neil Lennon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.