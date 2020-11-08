“We still want you to go” – These Celtic fans still want Neil Lennon to go despite 4-1 victory over Motherwell

There’s nothing like a win to calm down some of the hysteria surrounding a manager, but simply beating Motherwell was never going to be enough to fully ensure long term job security for Neil Lennon.

There will be some fans who think he needs to be given more time and the signs are there that he’s turning things around, but plenty still think this is merely papering over the cracks and long term change is still needed.

A 4-1 win over Motherwell does look like a routine win on paper and it was in many ways, but Stephen Robinson will be gutted that his team didn’t manage to make more of the chances they had.

There are too many weaknesses in this Celtic team that better sides will take advantage of, while an international break does seem like the natural point to make some changes in the dugout.

It would be a huge surprise if anything happens over the next couple of weeks, but there are still plenty of Celtic fans online who want Lennon gone despite the victory:

A relieving victory, now don’t let the door hit you on the way out Lennon. — Dec (@allinthegameyoo) November 8, 2020

#MONCEL Ntcham makes it 4-1 to the @CelticFC We still want u to go Lennon — Andy Mullen (@AndrewJMullen) November 8, 2020

The Motherwell keeper has kept Lennon in a job this afternoon #CelticFC — Michael Conway (@mconway1888) November 8, 2020

#MONCEL Just to demonstrate how crap Neil Lennon’s judgement is … @CelticFC were under pressure at 2-1, then get it back to a 2 goal cushion so he puts on the shambolic Shane Duffy … just to heap on more defensive panic It’s like Efe Ambrose time. A white knuckle ride … — Andy Mullen (@AndrewJMullen) November 8, 2020

Didn’t really learn anything new from this game; Rogic and Elyounoussi are our best players, the defence is still ropey and Neil Lennon shouldn’t be manager — Arthur Bowers (@Filp_Your_Wig) November 8, 2020

Lennon needs sacked. Their is frailties still in that defence. We have conceded nearly every single game no matter who is in defence. I’m not sugar coating it. Bigger problems at Celtic than just the team as well. Poor team Lennon should get the bullet regardless. — ????????? Neach-Dìon na h-Alba (@DC94__) November 8, 2020

It’s interesting that there are some similarities with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United, and you still get the feeling that board want to make a change but they are waiting for things to go wrong to justify that decision.

You have two popular former players who aren’t living up to expectations when you look at the history of the club, but they keep getting a good result just when it looks like they are on the verge of being sacked.

There are still plenty of fans who support Lennon and this result will vindicate them, but it still feels like you are simply waiting for the next disaster rather than anticipating a strong show of consistency in the next few games.