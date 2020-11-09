With Fulham having conceded an injury time equaliser at West Ham, their luck in being handed a 98th minute penalty reprieve shouldn’t have been passed up.

Unfortunately for Scott Parker and his players, Ademola Lookman’s idea of gamesmanship completely backfired on him.

As the west Londoners looked to grab a valuable point, Lookman took it upon himself to try a Panenka penalty which didn’t even get as far as the goal, so poor was the execution.

It’s left former Fulham left-back, Paul Konchesky, raging.

“Lookman is an embarrassment,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“I can’t believe what he’s tried when you’re near the bottom. The manager will bite his head off if I know Scotty. You put the ball in the corner, you blast it. It didn’t even reach the goal. I’d be ashamed of myself.”

The visitors’ disappointment won’t be shared by their east London counterparts who are playing brilliantly at this point.

Their form over the last few weeks has shown the board in particular that in the right set of circumstances, David Moyes is still a Premier League manager to be reckoned with.

A disastrous spell at Manchester United notwithstanding, the Scot has surely built up enough credit in the game thanks to his stint at Everton.

That’s where the Hammers should aspire to according to Konchesky.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Unbelievable achievement’ – Former Tottenham star lauds Kane but says it’s time for Alli to go Confirmed: Barcelona announce that Ansu Fati will be injured for around 4 months Video: ‘Disgraceful’ – Andy Townsend has gone to town on Fulham’s Ademola Lookman

“Moyes has got the players in the team that he wanted to get in the team, and the work ethic all over the pitch is great,” he continued.

“They’re solid in the back line and the midfield three, and there’s no reason why he can’t get them going in the same way he did with Everton a few years ago.”