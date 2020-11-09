Patience is a virtue or so they say, and it’s evidently one that an Arsenal fan identified only as Richie by a phone-in show doesn’t have.

The Gunners have done remarkably well this season under Mikel Arteta, with the Spaniard really starting to give the north Londoners back their identity.

Along the way there are always going to be bumps in the road of course, but clearly Richie is having none of it.

“There’s a big difference between putting out the cones at City’s training ground and managing Arsenal,” he said when calling into the Five Live show to speak to Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton.

“He should have done what Lampard or Gerrard did. That’s manage at a smaller club, cut their teeth, and maybe come back in a few years. It’s too big of a step up for him.”

“Arteta has to go tonight” ? This #Arsenal fan has had enough after this evening’s 3-0 defeat by #AVFC. He wants to see the Gunners bring in Max Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino. @chris_sutton73 & @RobbieSavage8 can’t believe what they’re hearing…#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/pWIJ4nD0Mg — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 8, 2020

Suffice to say that he rightly got short shrift from the ex-pros, but it does bring into sharp focus the immediacy with which supporters expect miracles to be worked.

It was only a few short months ago that Arteta brought Arsenal another FA Cup, and in the short space of time that he’s been in charge, he’s won matches against Man Utd, Man City and Liverpool, and his teams have looked excellent whilst doing so.

Time for Richie, and others, to give him a break.