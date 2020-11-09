Arsenal given major injury scare during defeat to Aston Villa

Arsenal have reportedly been given a big scare as Thomas Partey went off injured in the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

It was a dismal evening for the Gunners as they were very poor at home to Villa, undoing so much of the good work they did in their 1-0 win away to Manchester United last week.

Mikel Arteta does seem like he’s putting a promising team together, but this inconsistency will worry Arsenal fans, as will the news that a key summer signing had to go off.

The Ghana international was immense in the win at Man Utd, but the Metro claim that the Premier League Productions commentary team heard he had to have an ice pack on his left thigh after being subbed off by Arteta.

Arsenal fans will hope this was just a precaution, but it doesn’t sound too good for Partey, and players will no doubt be picking up more injuries due to the hectic schedule this season.

The coronavirus pandemic meant last season finished late, and it’s also forced clubs into playing far more regularly than they normally would, which is bound to have an effect on players’ fitness.

Partey is surely key to Arsenal’s hopes this season so fans will hope he can be back again as soon as possible.