Arsenal make worst start to a Premier League season in 22 years in this one key area

Arsenal had another night to forget in this hugely inconsistent start to the season as they lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

The Gunners also lost their last home league game as Leicester City came away from the Emirates Stadium with a 1-0 win, but since then they’d won three in a row, including an impressive 1-0 victory away to Manchester United.

Once again, however, Arsenal slipped up and didn’t look like having enough of an attacking edge against Villa last night.

Remarkably, it now means they’ve made their worst start to a league season in terms of scoring goals since all the way back in 1998/99…

See the tweet above from Opta Joe, who state that Arsenal have managed just nine goals in their eight matches so far, matching their run at the start of the 1998/99 season.

Alexandre Lacazette and Willian did not look convincing up front, and this stat below from last season’s top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also be a real worry as his form takes a serious turn for the worse…

