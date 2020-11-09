Menu

Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o in hospital after car crash

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has been taken to hospital as a precaution after being involved in a car accident.

The 39-year-old is said to be fine after the crash, though the vehicle itself was in a pretty bad way.

MORE: Barcelona face an anxious wait for recovery timescale as star set to have surgery tomorrow

It’s a relief, however, to hear that Eto’o was not seriously hurt, even if he has been checked by doctors in hospital as a precaution, according to reports in Cameroon.

Eto’o’s car is said to have been in a collision with a public transport vehicle after he left a wedding reception in his native Cameroon.

The former striker retired in 2019 after a glorious playing career that saw him shine in many of the biggest leagues in world football, as well as on the international stage.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given major injury scare during defeat to Aston Villa
Liverpool star admits there could be “more goals” from Roberto Firmino amid scoring drought
Chelsea have a gem with “absolutely everything in his game”, according to pundit

Eto’o will be best remembered for his spell at Barcelona between 2004 and 2009, when he twice won the Champions League, scoring in two finals for the Catalan giants.

He was also a treble winner at Inter Milan and even made an impact in a brief stint in the Premier League later in his career with Chelsea and Everton.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Eto’o the best in his recovery.

More Stories samuel eto'o

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.