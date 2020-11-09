Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o in hospital after car crash

Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has been taken to hospital as a precaution after being involved in a car accident.

The 39-year-old is said to be fine after the crash, though the vehicle itself was in a pretty bad way.

It’s a relief, however, to hear that Eto’o was not seriously hurt, even if he has been checked by doctors in hospital as a precaution, according to reports in Cameroon.

Eto’o’s car is said to have been in a collision with a public transport vehicle after he left a wedding reception in his native Cameroon.

The former striker retired in 2019 after a glorious playing career that saw him shine in many of the biggest leagues in world football, as well as on the international stage.

Eto’o will be best remembered for his spell at Barcelona between 2004 and 2009, when he twice won the Champions League, scoring in two finals for the Catalan giants.

He was also a treble winner at Inter Milan and even made an impact in a brief stint in the Premier League later in his career with Chelsea and Everton.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Eto’o the best in his recovery.