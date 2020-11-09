Things have been going so well for Leeds United ever since they were promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, so it’s tough for the Yorkshire club’s fans to hear of a bust-up between Marcelo Bieldsa and a player behind the scenes.

According to Football Insider, the bad feeling has continued and is beginning to affect the dressing room, something that former player, Noel Whelan, says has to be nipped in the bud.

“They will keep it in house but it seems to me, and I have fallen out with managers, that things may have carried on between Bielsa and [Pablo] Hernandez throughout the week, unfortunately,” he said.

“Generally, you would get a one-on-one with the manager on Tuesday, sit down and discuss what happened but it is Hernandez that needs to apologise. It seems to me like it has carried on through the week and that is not healthy for a squad.

“Players will feel the tension. They will know what is going on.

Bielsa has certainly shown in the short space of time that he’s coached in the English top-flight, that he has what it takes to mix it with the best.

True to form, he continues to always set up his teams to play an expansive attacking brand of football and if he loses, then it’s to the better team.

How refreshing to see someone sticking to ther principles win, lose or draw, and how awful if that’s disrupted by a lack of respect.