Frank Lampard tells Chelsea star to “stop f*****g about” against Sheffield United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly laid into Mason Mount for “f*****g about” against Sheffield United.

The Blues may have won 4-1 against the Blades, but it seems Lampard wasn’t entirely happy with some performances throughout the match.

Chelsea fans will be pleased to see Lampard demanding such high standards from all his players, even during this big win.

See below as Chelsea blogger Simon Phillips claims the west Londoners’ manager took Mount to one side to give him a stern talking to…

'Around 30 minutes into Chelsea’s victory over Sheffield United on Saturday, Frank Lampard had a stern word with Mason Mount. 'He told Mount to “stop f—— about” and to be faster in playing the ball out wide, where Reece James and Hakim Ziyech were waiting.' – @TeleFootball pic.twitter.com/DQBoXsvWex — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 9, 2020

Lampard is said to have had a go at Mount for “f*****g about” against Sheffield United and not playing the ball quickly enough to Hakim Ziyech and Reece James.

Mount has generally shone for CFC, but it’s good to see his manager keeping him on his toes and giving him the guidance he needs.