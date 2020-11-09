Inter Milan and Real Madrid are reportedly both interested in a transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international has been an important player for the Blues for a number of years now, but his name has continued to come up in transfer gossip columns in recent months after some uncertainty over his role at Stamford Bridge.

Despite previously being a key player under Antonio Conte, Kante has looked less sure of a starting spot under both Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, though his recent improvement in form has seen him once again look important in this Chelsea side.

Still, Canal Plus, as translated by Goal, claim Kante is being tracked by both Inter Milan and Real Madrid, so Chelsea may face a fight to keep the 29-year-old in west London.

Chelsea fans will surely hope Kante stays, with the former Leicester City man undoubtedly one of the best players in the world in his position when he’s really on his game.

It’s unsurprising, however, that his old boss Conte might be keen to be reunited with him at Inter, where he could surely also have a positive impact.

Real Madrid may well also view Kante as an upgrade on their current options in midfield, and these clubs would do well to take advantage over any uncertainty Kante might have about his situation at Chelsea.