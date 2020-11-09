Not yet 30 years old, the English Premier League has, nevertheless, played host to some of the best striker’s in the modern era.

Alan Shearer stands atop the goalscoring tree, and his 260 may never be reached, let alone beaten.

Many have tried – and failed – and one former Liverpool front man has had his say about Harry Kane’s desire to put himself into the ‘greatest ever’ conversation.

Stan Collymore, now a successful pundit, has never been one to mince his words, and though he acknowledges that Kane is important for Tottenham, he doesn’t believe the striker can ever class himself as in the same league as the likes of Shearer and Andy Cole etc.

“Much fanfare about Harry Kane scoring his 150th Premier League goal and congratulations to him for that,” Collymore wrote in his column for the Daily Mirror.

“Is Kane the most consistent English striker of his generation? Yes, 100 per cent.

“Is he the most talented English striker of his generation? Absolutely, he ticks that box as well.

“But just because someone has reached a particular landmark, it doesn’t automatically mean they should be compared with others who have reached it as well.

“And if Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Andrew Cole, Robbie Fowler and Frank Lampard, who was the best goalscoring midfielder of his generation, are on the left-hand side of the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time, then I’d be putting Kane on the right-hand sides alongside Jermain Defoe.”

Kane has spent his whole career proving people wrong, right from the very first season when it was felt that he’d just be a ‘one-season wonder.’

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal fan claims Arteta ‘putting cones out at City’ isn’t enough for Spaniard to ‘step up’ as Arsenal boss Didier Deschamps weighs in on Pogba row at Man United Inter ready to pounce in January for wantaway Chelsea striker

If nothing else, Collymore’s words will provide sufficient fuel for Kane to continue chipping away at the goalscoring records.

Perhaps only when his career is over will people look back and realise what a great centre-forward he was.