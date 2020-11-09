Confirmed: Barcelona announce that Ansu Fati will be injured for around 4 months

Barcelona have today officially confirmed that Ansu Fati will be sidelined for approximately four months after the wonderkid suffered an injury in the win against Real Betis.

Barcelona took to their official channels to report that surgery went ‘successfully’ for the talent who turned 18 years old just ten days ago.

It’s added that the well-regarded Dr. Ramon Cugat handled the surgery, with the doctor operating on the internal meniscus of Fati’s left knee.

Fati was replaced by Lionel Messi at halftime in the 5-2 win against Betis.

LATEST NEWS | Ansu Fati has successfully undergone surgery for the internal mensicus injury in his left knee; the operation was performed by Dr. Ramon Cugat under the supervision of the Club's medical services. ALL THE DETAILS: https://t.co/cLAW4W9USg pic.twitter.com/4SGu1aH0C3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2020

This is truly devastating news, no one wishes to see such a fledgling young talent sidelined with a serious injury so earlier in their career.

Fati had taken his game to the next level after his breakthrough campaign last time out netted eight goals and an assist from 33 first-team appearances.

The left-winger was tearing things up before the heartbreaking injury setback, with five goals and four assists in just 10 appearances so far this season.

Fati’s meteoric rise saw the ace handed his senior debut for Spain when international football resumed in September, with the talent scoring once and providing an assist with his four caps to date.

This is the last thing that Barcelona needed after a relatively sloppy start to the season, but hopefully Fati has enough time to find his feet after the mooted 4-month layoff and this doesn’t hinder his chances of being involved for Spain in next summer’s delayed Euros.