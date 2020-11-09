Didier Deschamps weighs in on Pogba row at Man United

The last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs is someone else interfering in Manchester United’s business, but that’s exactly what he’s got.

With club football taking a back seat for a couple of weeks, it’s the turn of the international sides to take centre-stage again in the final break this side of Christmas.

Paul Pogba is one of many players who will play for their countries, and it’s his international manager, Didier Deschamps who has waded into the row over why he isn’t playing.

“I know him well and he knows the group well. He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning,” Deschamps said in a press conference on Monday, cited by the Daily Mail.

“He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.

“The match he had to make last month was good and consistent despite a lack of pace. We cannot however say that he is fulfilled in what he does at his club.

“With me, there is no such concern, but I try to manage it too. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team.

“He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction. Even if it is also up to him to make all his efforts.”

More Stories / Latest News Inter ready to pounce in January for wantaway Chelsea striker Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to miss four Liverpool games with calf injury Arsenal fan called for Mikel Arteta to be ‘sacked’ last night and names ex-Spurs boss Pochettino as potential replacement

Though it seems fairly clear that Pogba will finally be on his way to pastures new at the end of the season, Deschamps intervention will have done him no favours whatsoever.

The player doesn’t get a free pass because of his name only. He has to prove that he’s worthy of a place in the United side and he’s fallen woefully short of that this season at times.