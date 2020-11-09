Houllier hint suggests Depay is heading to Barcelona

It’s no surprise that Memphis Depay’s head has been turned by perceived interest from Barcelona in the Lyon forward.

Now, more than ever, the Catalans need an international standard striker thanks to the injury to Ansu Fati which will keep him out of action for four months.

With Ronald Koeman known to be a keen admirer of the Dutchman, a January bid seems to be more than likely, and Lyon’s General Manager, Gerard Houllier, has only stoked the fires still further.

“We will do everything we can to keep him, but it’s very possible that…. it’s football and we’ll see,” Houllier told telefoot and cited by Sport.

“If his performances are like they were before the injury it’s likely other clubs will come in, but I think that Barca appreciate him a lot.

“Depay is happy in Lyon but Abidal was too and he went to Barca.”

Houllier will know the player’s intentions, and it’s likely to take something very persuasive from the Frenchman to stop Depay signing on the dotted line for Barca.

More Stories / Latest News Zidane under fire from his own Real Madrid players after team selection against Valencia Sheffield Wednesday sack Garry Monk as the Owls slide to 23rd in the Championship Arsenal fan claims Arteta ‘putting cones out at City’ isn’t enough for Spaniard to ‘step up’ as Arsenal boss

That is unless the Catalans can’t afford him which could well be the case this winter if the club are unable to secure a wage reduction with their current members of the playing staff.

Depay certainly offers something different, but whether it’s a worthwhile longer-term hire is a moot point.