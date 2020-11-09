Inter ready to pounce in January for wantaway Chelsea striker

It could be all change at Stamford Bridge in January if Inter Milan have their way in the transfer window.

The Italians are plotting a move for the experienced Olivier Giroud according to football.london, and though Frank Lampard will surely be loathe to lose him, he can’t guarantee the Frenchman game time because of the plethora of striking talent that he has available.

Giroud has the European Championship to think of next summer, and clearly needs to be playing regularly if he wants to get a place in the French squad.

Having signed a year’s contract last summer, Giroud will have six months left in January and will therefore be free to talk to a to interested suitors.

Antonio Conte could offer the striker a way out of west London, albeit he still wouldn’t be first-choice.

However, there’s more likelihood of him getting regular football at the San Siro, so a move makes sense for all concerned.