There’s not too long to wait now until the January transfer window opens for business, and gives the European elite a chance to acquire one or two new faces to help them kick on in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

At present, Manchester City are well off of the pace in the Premier League which is sure to be a concern to Pep Guardiola.

After seven games played, they are already six points behind leaders, Leicester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Compared to the last few seasons, the Citizens look a little lacklustre at the moment, and clearly will need to do much, much more if they want to knock Liverpool off of their perch.

It won’t help the club to know that Juventus are circling and looking to potentially land one of their prized assets.

According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady are showing interest in England international Phil Foden.

Although the report goes on to state that City are ready to triple his wages and tie him down to a new deal, that’s yet to materialise.

About time the club got a move on or else they could risk losing the 20-year-old.