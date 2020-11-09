Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has taken more shots than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season.

This is quite remarkable given that Maguire is a centre-back, rather than a forward, and not even a David Luiz-style centre-back who likes to bomb forward and shoot from long range very often.

This is truly embarrassing for Arsenal and Aubameyang, with the Gabon international clearly badly out of form at the moment, having not scored from open play in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

See below for this bizarre stat from Opta’s Orbinho…

Harry Maguire (11) has had more shots at goals than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (10) or Alex Lacazette (9) this season. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 9, 2020

While Aubameyang could be doing better, many Arsenal fans will also feel this is a damning reflection on Mikel Arteta’s tactics.

Even though the Spanish tactician has done some impressive work in challenging circumstances at the Emirates Stadium, his team have often not created enough, especially at home when you’d expect them to take the initiative and show some ambition.

This seems to be leading to a lack of opportunities for Aubameyang to actually take some shots, as shown by this tweet below…

Bottom of the league Sheffield Utd have created more big chances for John Lundstram, than Arsenal have for Aubameyang. pic.twitter.com/QeIRy6POSV — TJ (@AFCMagalhaes) November 9, 2020

If Sheffield United are creating more for their attackers than Arsenal, something’s going very wrong.

Can the Gunners turn this around or is this a sign that they may have to make a managerial change once again in the near future?