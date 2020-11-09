Menu

Man United’s Harry Maguire embarrasses out-of-form Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with bizarre stat

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has taken more shots than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season.

This is quite remarkable given that Maguire is a centre-back, rather than a forward, and not even a David Luiz-style centre-back who likes to bomb forward and shoot from long range very often.

MORE: Arsenal given major injury scare during defeat to Aston Villa

This is truly embarrassing for Arsenal and Aubameyang, with the Gabon international clearly badly out of form at the moment, having not scored from open play in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

See below for this bizarre stat from Opta’s Orbinho…

While Aubameyang could be doing better, many Arsenal fans will also feel this is a damning reflection on Mikel Arteta’s tactics.

Even though the Spanish tactician has done some impressive work in challenging circumstances at the Emirates Stadium, his team have often not created enough, especially at home when you’d expect them to take the initiative and show some ambition.

This seems to be leading to a lack of opportunities for Aubameyang to actually take some shots, as shown by this tweet below…

More Stories / Latest News
Mesut Ozil makes it clear he wants to be ‘free’ from Arsenal purgatory with liked tweets during defeat to Aston Villa
Ousmane Dembele’s contract stance leaves Barcelona in tricky transfer situation following Ansu Fati injury
Opinion: Manchester United must be regretting £141m spending spree that has followed £6m transfer blunder

If Sheffield United are creating more for their attackers than Arsenal, something’s going very wrong.

Can the Gunners turn this around or is this a sign that they may have to make a managerial change once again in the near future?

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Harry Maguire Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.