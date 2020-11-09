Man United concerned with Mason Greenwood’s amount of sleep as more worries regarding ace’s off-the-pitch activities emerge

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United are concerned about wonderkid Mason Greenwood’s ‘dedication’ and worryingly the talent’s ‘activities’ off the pitch.

This comes after the 19-year-old was absent from the Red Devils’ matchday squad for this past weekend’s win against Everton, due to illness.

The Athletic kick off their in-depth piece by challenging the fact that Solskjaer said the talent trained ‘well’ before he fell ill, suggesting that Greenwood looked ‘lethargic’ in Friday’s session.

It’s reported that Greenwood’s ‘work rate’ led to his potential spot as a starter against the Toffees being put under risk, with the club also worried about whether the youngster is getting enough sleep.

The Athletic add that the starlet’s apparent lack of sleep, amid concerns with his off-the-pitch activities, is impacting Greenwood’s concentration levels and also his immune system.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Man Utd star challenges Paul Pogba to make this important change to revive his Old Trafford career Former Manchester United midfielder defends Solskjaer amid fresh Pochettino links Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o in hospital after car crash

This is the latest worrying sign regarding Greenwood’s development after a troubled start to the season, with the forward flouting Covid-19 guidelines during his first spell with England’s senior squad.

Greenwood has started four of his eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and registering an assist.

The versatile forward, who can play as a No.9 or right-winger, has endured a relatively slow start to the season, with just a single goal contribution coming in the Premier League or Champions League.

There’s no doubting that Greenwood is a potential world-class talent that can become a key figure for United and England, but this current rough patch could bare massive significance on how the ace’s career pans out.

For the national team’s sake, hopefully Greenwood can knuckle down as soon as possible and get himself back on track.