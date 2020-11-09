Manchester United very willing to cough up £63million for risky transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very willing’ to pay big for the potential transfer of Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils are once again being linked with Dembele by Don Balon, who claim the Premier League giants are prepared to pay as much as €70million (£63m) for the signing of the France international.

Dembele has had an up-and-down time at Barcelona, and there’s no doubt it could be a risk to spend quite that much money on bringing him to Old Trafford.

That said, Man Utd clearly need to strengthen in attack and it might be worth looking into doing a deal for someone like Dembele on loan, rather than a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen if that is possible at the moment, with Don Balon suggesting Dembele’s future at the Nou Camp remains in some doubt.

United could do well to take advantage of that if they manage to get the 23-year-old back to his best, though there are no guarantees that will happen.

Dembele did once look a huge prospect at Borussia Dortmund, but big clubs will surely be concerned about taking a gamble on him after his considerable dip at Barcelona.