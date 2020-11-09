Menu

Manchester United very willing to cough up £63million for risky transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very willing’ to pay big for the potential transfer of Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils are once again being linked with Dembele by Don Balon, who claim the Premier League giants are prepared to pay as much as €70million (£63m) for the signing of the France international.

MORE: Manchester United may have to move quick to avoid missing out on Mauricio Pochettino

Dembele has had an up-and-down time at Barcelona, and there’s no doubt it could be a risk to spend quite that much money on bringing him to Old Trafford.

That said, Man Utd clearly need to strengthen in attack and it might be worth looking into doing a deal for someone like Dembele on loan, rather than a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen if that is possible at the moment, with Don Balon suggesting Dembele’s future at the Nou Camp remains in some doubt.

ousmane dembele takes a shot

Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona training

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Manchester United may have to move quick to avoid missing out on Mauricio Pochettino
Manchester United star benefiting from new signing “breathing down his neck”, says ex-Red Devil
Man United’s Harry Maguire embarrasses out-of-form Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with bizarre stat

United could do well to take advantage of that if they manage to get the 23-year-old back to his best, though there are no guarantees that will happen.

Dembele did once look a huge prospect at Borussia Dortmund, but big clubs will surely be concerned about taking a gamble on him after his considerable dip at Barcelona.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.