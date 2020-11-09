Former Manchester United star suggests they need four more signings to compete

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has suggested the club needs four more signings like Bruno Fernandes if they are to get back to their best.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Red Devils, who are no longer the force they once were for so long under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the legendary Scot’s retirement in 2013 hitting the club hard.

Saha played under Ferguson and knows what it takes to be successful at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman pointing to the recent signing of Fernandes as the kind of blueprint the club need to follow now.

The Portugal international was superb again in the win over Everton this weekend, and he’s also shown himself to be a big personality and a real leader for United since he joined.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Saha compared Fernandes to Fred, saying the latter is not really the same calibre of player Man Utd should be bringing in, but that they need at least four more like Fernandes in this squad.

“The focus is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but you also have to look at the recruitment. ” Saha said.

“Some new signings like Fred, you can see the quality but he’s not going to make the difference.

“The signing of Fernandes, you need four of them. You need four of them to actually compete and this is what is missing. You need to know the mentality of new players.

“I want players there who want to win the Champions League and win big trophies. This is what is required here.”