Pundit names the Man Utd player who’s proven him wrong and who could be a surprise Pogba replacement

Manchester United midfielder Fred deserves credit for his tremendous work ethic that has turned him into a fine partner for Bruno Fernandes in midfield, according to Garth Crooks.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 over the weekend, with Fernandes stealing the show as he scored twice in the victory at Goodison Park.

Discussing the performance of Fred, Crooks included the Brazilian in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, and said he’s proving a more effective partner for Fernandes than Paul Pogba has.

Pogba has been in and out of the Man Utd team so far this season, and was once again only on the bench for the Everton game, with Fred putting in a fine performance to suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no real reason to drop him and reinstate Pogba any time soon.

Crooks was full of praise for this unsung hero in Solskjaer’s side, writing in his BBC column: “When Fred arrived at Old Trafford I couldn’t work out what his role actually was. In fact, I went on record as saying I didn’t think he was a Manchester United player.

Heard a lot recently about how Fred can't pass the ball forwards and so on, but he does very well here with a good ball that takes three Everton players out of the game, helping United score and take the lead #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/KyJIof9nwZ — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) November 7, 2020

“Well, if former United midfielders Remi Moses and Gordon Strachan are anything to go by then Fred displays exactly the same grit, endeavour and determination as they had when they played in midfield for the club in the 1980s.

“At a time when United have a real issue with consistency – an issue that has put question marks over their manager’s future – Fred provided the support for Bruno Fernandes against Everton that has been absent when Paul Pogba has played in that role.

“The Brazilian doesn’t possess Pogba’s ability but epitomises the qualities a coach can rely on.”