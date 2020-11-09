Manchester United may have to move quick to avoid missing out on Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United may reportedly be in danger of beating beaten to Mauricio Pochettino by Real Madrid as they weigh up a list of candidates to potentially replace Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants have been highly inconsistent this season, and Zidane’s position may be in doubt once again following 4-1 defeat to Valencia over the weekend.

According to Don Balon, Pochettino is one of the names in the frame for Real Madrid, and the report notes that although he’s also being targeted by Man Utd, he would wait for an offer from the Bernabeu.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have just bought himself some time at Old Trafford after United’s win over Everton this weekend, but it remains to be seen if this report from Don Balon might persuade the Red Devils to speed things up.

It could be a huge blow for the club if they ultimately miss out on the Argentine, who would surely be a considerable upgrade on Solskjaer, even if the popular Norwegian hasn’t done the worst job by any means.

A club like United needs to aim higher, and Pochettino is up there with the finest coaches in Europe at the moment.

Interest from a club like Real should perhaps serve as a wake-up call and encourage MUFC to make their move before it’s too late.