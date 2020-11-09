According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United have encouraged the vastly experienced Edinson Cavani to offer some much-needed advice to Mason Greenwood.

The 19-year-old has endured a difficult start to the season with the Athletic reporting that United are concerned by the ace’s ‘activities’ outside of the club, which are beginning to hinder his development.

The Athletic’s findings also suggest that the club are worried about Greenwood’s amount of sleep, as well as concerns that Greenwood doesn’t yet understand the sacrifices needed to become a top player.

It is stated that the Manchester outfit are hopeful that these issues will be stamped out as Greenwood gets older.

Cavani, who has far as everyone knows doesn’t speak English at the moment, has already used his vast knowledge and experience to help Axel Tuanzebe turn in a masterclass against ex club PSG.

The Athletic also slightly challenge Solskjaer’s claims that Greenwood performed ‘well’ in training on Friday before illness led to his absence against Everton, by suggesting he was in fact ‘lethargic’.

The same report also details that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instructed Gareth Southgate against calling the attacker up to England’s squad for the upcoming break.

Greenwood’s England career got off to a nightmare start, with the attacker flouting Covid-19 guidelines -alongside Phil Foden – to invite girls to the team hotel during their first time away with the senior squad.

The talent has just one goal contribution from seven appearances across the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Using an intervention of sorts from 33-year-old Cavani may be the ideal way for the Red Devils to handle this situation, the Uruguayan knows exactly what it takes to be an elite performer at the top level.

Hopefully Greenwood responds well to United’s latest attempts to get him back on track, the both-footed attacker can be a massive player for England in the future if he overcomes this rough patch.