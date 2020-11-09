Although we’re only a handful of games into the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Liverpool’s luck from last season appears to be deserting them by the week.

Already without Virgil van Dijk for most, if not all of the season, as well as his replacement, Fabinho, the Reds were dealt a hammer blow by losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to what appeared to be a hamstring injury against Manchester City.

At this stage it’s unclear how long the marauding right-back could be out for, however, former Liverpool player, Paul Konchesky, believes that if it’s for any significant length of time, it could threaten the Reds’ attempt to retain the title.

“It’ll be a massive blow if [Trent] Alexander-Arnold is out for a long time,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“He brings so much to Liverpool who, it has to be said, are playing ever so well even without van Dijk.”

Despite another body blow to Jurgen Klopp, Konchesky still thinks that the title is Liverpool’s to lose, thanks in no small part to another magnificent transfer window, and the fact that, just like in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Reds have that aura back.

Now, as then, it’s making them extremely difficult to beat.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Mohamed Salah shushes teammate Sadio Mane after penalty as some Liverpool fans notice ‘argument’ between stars ‘An embarrassment’ – Former Fulham and West Ham star can’t believe Lookman’s stupidity ‘Unbelievable achievement’ – Former Tottenham star lauds Kane but says it’s time for Alli to go

“They’ve got that momentum,” Konchesky added.

“They’re winning matches or not getting beat, and they’re still the best team in the league on their day. With the likes of Jota and Thiago coming in, the manager has done brilliantly, and it’s Liverpool’s title to lose.

“If anyone else wants to win it, they’re going to not only have to match them, but go one better.”