Mesut Ozil makes it clear he wants to be ‘free’ from Arsenal purgatory with liked tweets during defeat to Aston Villa

Mesut Ozil couldn’t help but throw another spanner into the works as Arsenal were losing 3-0 to Aston Villa on Sunday night, causing some controversy with his liked tweets.

Ozil, who has once again fallen out of favour at Arsenal, liked a coupe of tweets from Arsenal fans suggesting that he needs to be ‘freed’ from the Gunners’ dungeon.

The attacking midfielder has not made an appearance since March, which came in Arsenal’s final Premier League game before the three-month suspension.

Ozil hasn’t even featured in the matchday squad for any of the side’s last 24 games across all competitions, with the superstar making it clear that he wants to return to action last night.

More Stories / Latest News Ousmane Dembele’s contract stance leaves Barcelona in tricky transfer situation following Ansu Fati injury Opinion: Manchester United must be regretting £141m spending spree that has followed £6m transfer blunder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does something he’s never done before for Arsenal with unwanted feat after Aston Villa defeat

Ozil swiftly unliked the the two tweets that called for Arteta to ‘free’ him from the shackles and reintegrate him back into the first team, but the ‘I miss you’ remains liked at this moment in time.

This comes just days after Ozil’s former Arsenal and Germany teammate Lukas Podolski slammed the club’s treatment of the playmaker.

Yesterday’s defeat marked a devastating blow for the Gunners right before the international break, with this also essentially cancelling out their victory over rivals Manchester United a week ago.