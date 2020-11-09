Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does something he’s never done before for Arsenal with unwanted feat after Aston Villa defeat

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suffered an unwanted feat after his quiet display in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the final Premier League game before the international break.
Opta report that this was the first time that Aubameyang has failed to register a shot whilst playing 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium since he joined the north London outfit in January 2018.
Aubameyang has struggled as of late, with last week’s game-winning penalty against Man United the captain’s only Premier League goal since he signed a new a £250,000-a-week contract (Independent).
Last night’s defeat to Villa could eventually cancel out the importance of the win against United, as they are now only two points ahead of their rivals – who hold a game in hand.
0 – This was the first time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played 90 minutes in a Premier League home game without attempting a shot – indeed, Aubameyang was one of only three outfield players who didn't record an attempt for Arsenal in this game. Vanished. pic.twitter.com/QxTXTAYdQb
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020
It’s clear that Mikel Arteta needs to tinker with something in order to get the best out of Aubameyang, the 31-year-old has looked unconvincing in all four of the side’s league defeats so far this season.
Arteta continues to field Aubameyang as a left-winger but perhaps it’s time that the skipper was played down the middle, oppositions seem to have now figured out the way to keep him quiet out wide.