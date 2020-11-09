Menu

Premier League team of the week: Manchester United trio join two Chelsea summer signings in BBC XI

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

The latest Premier League team of the week has been served up by Garth Crooks, and it’s a pretty solid one, in fairness.

As usual, you’d ask one or two questions about the formation used by Crooks, but there can be no arguing with the personnel as stand-out performers from Manchester United and Chelsea get in.

MORE: Man United joined by West Ham in race to land Ligue 1 star

Leicester City also have two players in the XI after going top of the Premier League table, while Aston Villa’s impressive 3-0 win away to Arsenal also sees two of their stars rewarded.

Harry Kane scored a big winning goal for Tottenham against West Brom so seems a fair choice to lead the attack, where he’s joined by exciting Crystal Palace youngster Eberechi Eze.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta hints that he will change up his attacking options after a decisive loss to Aston Villa
“How many more L’s?” These Real Madrid fans are fuming with Zidane after loyalty to his favourites backfires vs Valencia
Video: Marcelo concedes penalty for Real Madrid straight after Sergio Ramos’ failed backheel tackle as Valencia take 3-1 lead

Man Utd fans will be glad to see three of their players in after a 3-1 win over Everton ended their poor recent form, with Harry Maguire looking back to his best and earning a place in Crooks’ defence.

See below for the XI in full from the BBC Sport pundit, with the only question-marks being over Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley playing as wing-backs!

It could be particularly satisfying for Chelsea fans to see Ziyech and Thiago Silva in – proof that their summer transfer window business was spot-on this year.

Barkley, however, left Chelsea on loan and has really impressed at Villa so far, perhaps giving Frank Lampard food for thought about giving him more of a role when he returns to Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Eberechi Eze Fred Garth Crooks Hakim Ziyech Harry Kane Harry Maguire Jonny Evans Kasper Schmeichel Ollie Watkins Ross Barkley Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.