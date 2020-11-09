The latest Premier League team of the week has been served up by Garth Crooks, and it’s a pretty solid one, in fairness.

As usual, you’d ask one or two questions about the formation used by Crooks, but there can be no arguing with the personnel as stand-out performers from Manchester United and Chelsea get in.

Leicester City also have two players in the XI after going top of the Premier League table, while Aston Villa’s impressive 3-0 win away to Arsenal also sees two of their stars rewarded.

Harry Kane scored a big winning goal for Tottenham against West Brom so seems a fair choice to lead the attack, where he’s joined by exciting Crystal Palace youngster Eberechi Eze.

Man Utd fans will be glad to see three of their players in after a 3-1 win over Everton ended their poor recent form, with Harry Maguire looking back to his best and earning a place in Crooks’ defence.

See below for the XI in full from the BBC Sport pundit, with the only question-marks being over Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley playing as wing-backs!

It could be particularly satisfying for Chelsea fans to see Ziyech and Thiago Silva in – proof that their summer transfer window business was spot-on this year.

Barkley, however, left Chelsea on loan and has really impressed at Villa so far, perhaps giving Frank Lampard food for thought about giving him more of a role when he returns to Stamford Bridge.