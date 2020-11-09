It seemed to be only a matter of time before Garry Monk was relieved of his duties by the board of Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the Owls have been unbeaten in their last two matches, they are a lowly 23rd position in the English Championship table, only above bottom-placed Derby County on goal difference.

According to the Daily Mail, chairman Dejphon Chansiri has finally lost patience and he informed Monk on Monday evening that he and his backroom staff were all sacked with immediate effect.

A points deduction for spending irregularities hasn’t helped their cause, but even if the Owls had been on 12 points, which they had been prior to the deduction, that would still only place them 19th out of 24 teams at best.

Former Wigan manager, Paul Cook, seems to be an early front runner for the post, and Chansiri has the international break to sit down and have a think about who is the best man for the job.