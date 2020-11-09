According to the Athletic (subscription required), Mason Greenwood missing out on a call-up for England comes after a phone call between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate.

The Athletic report that the Manchester United boss made it clear that he thought Greenwood needed to be left out, suggesting that the forward would be better off remaining with the Red Devils at this time.

It’s added that Southgate calls club managers before he makes his squad selections, with Solskjaer’s feelings clearly evident, it’s no surprise to see that Greenwood wasn’t part of the initial 29-man squad.

This comes in a report in which the Athletic also cite further concerns from United regarding the 19-year-old’s activities off the pitch.

Greenwood’s endured a difficult start to the season, with the versatile attacker absent from United’s matchday squad against Everton due to illness, according to Solskjaer.

Greenwood’s going through the roughest patch of his professional career to date, with the ace’s campaign getting off to a nightmare start after his woes whilst away with England.

The attacker flouted Covid-19 guidelines alongside Manchester City’s Phil Foden to invite girls to England’s team hotel during the pair’s first time away with the senior squad.

Manchester United fans will have further cause for concern as the Athletic’s sources suggest that Greenwood’s response to ordeal have not been nearly as ‘impressive’ as Foden’s – with the City starlet recalled for the upcoming international break.

Greenwood has started four of his eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and registering an assist.

However, just on of Greenwood’s goal contributions have come in the Premier League or Champions League, the forward could certainly do with being left out of the spotlight over the international break.