Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to miss four Liverpool games with calf injury

According to the Mirror, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a calf injury in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Premier League rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The Mirror report that the findings of a scan earlier today have led to estimations that the right-back will be out for around a month.

Jurgen Klopp immediately confirmed in his post-match press conference that the star would not be reporting for England duty, with the Reds boss also taking this opportunity to slam the Premier League.

The Mirror report that Alexander-Arnold is likely to miss the Premier League matches against Leicester and Brighton, as well as the Champions League ties against Atalanta and Ajax.

It’s reported that the top-flight encounter against Wolves on December 5 is the pass master’s likely target for a return date at this moment in time.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal fan called for Mikel Arteta to be ‘sacked’ last night and names ex-Spurs boss Pochettino as potential replacement Italian giants circling for Man City star despite contract renewal in place ‘Massive blow’ – Former Liverpool star believes Trent absence could threaten title tilt

One Liverpool fan claimed that the club are ‘cursed’ with reaction to the star’s blow, Alexander-Arnold pulled up in the 63rd minute and was replaced by James Milner.

The reigning champions have endured some constant injury troubles so far this season, especially in defence with Virgil van Dijk out with a long-term knee injury, Fabinho sidelined and injury-prone stalwart Joel Matip only making his return to action against the Citizens yesterday.

The Reds are also still without summer signings Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas, as well as England international midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With Trent missing for England’s upcoming three games, a friendly against Ireland and Nations League ties against Iceland and Belgium, it will be interesting to see if Southgate drafts in a replacement.