There’s no doubt now that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is one of, if not the best striker in the Premier League.

The marksman’s late goal at the weekend took him to 150 strikes in the English top-flight, and he still has years left in which to add to his total, which he will certainly do.

How many more he adds to his personal tally will arguably be down to the service he receives from his team-mates, because he’s shown time and again that he’s perfectly capable of carving chances out of nothing for himself.

Former Tottenham star, Paul Konchesky, is certainly impressed.

“It’s an unbelievable achievement for Harry Kane to score 150 goals by his mid 20s” he said to CaughtOffside.

“He’s a fantastic finisher and he will be looking at Rooney’s output as a target now. If he can get near Shearer’s record…wow!”

With the north Londoners sitting pretty in second place, talk has also turned to whether Jose Mourinho might well have found the right blend finally.

“Mourinho has actually got a settled side and a consistent way of playing,” Konchesky continued.

“They’ll break back into the UCL places and will hold their own in the top three or four.”

There’s no place for Dele Alli at present, and that doesn’t look likely to change any time soon because, as cliché as it may be, you don’t change a winning team.

More Stories / Latest News Confirmed: Barcelona announce that Ansu Fati will be injured for around 4 months Video: ‘Disgraceful’ – Andy Townsend has gone to town on Fulham’s Ademola Lookman Manchester United encourage veteran star to offer advice to struggling ace in talks

“Spurs’ strength in depth is second to none now, and I think it’s time for the manager to move him on,” Konchesky added.

“On his day he’s unbelievable, but he won’t get in the Tottenham team now.”