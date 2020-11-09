Video: ‘Byeeeeeeeeeee’ – Aston Villa react as Jack Grealish beats Arsenal duo with lovely dribbling in clip

Aston Villa have trolled Arsenal with a clip of Jack Grealish doing his thing in yesterday’s shock 3-0 win against the Gunners.

Villa took to Twitter to share that Grealish said ‘Byeeeeeeeeeee’ in a passage of play that saw him beat Mohamed Elneny and Hector Bellerin with some silky dribbling.

Firstly, Grealish picked up the ball in his own defensive third and sold Elneny down the Nile river with a brilliant turn before he charged forward.

The England international then faced up against Bellerin and cut inside the ace, before holding the full-back off with his apparent superior strength and being left to run free.

Pictures from Villa TV.

This is the second time that Villa have ripped up the script and dealt an upset in the final game before the international break, with the side beating reigning champions Liverpool 7-2 last month.