Video: Chelsea’s Ross Barkley mocked reluctant Arsenal players with silky skills and tricks before helping create Aston Villa’s first goal

Chelsea’s Ross Barkley absolutely ran riot for loan club Aston Villa in Sunday night’s shock win against Arsenal, with the ace playing a key role in two of the Midlands outfit’s goals.

Barkley’s quality was abundantly clear with his hand in Villa’s first goal, with the ace causing havoc after he picked up a deflected pass deep on the left-wing.

The attacking midfielder really enjoyed himself as he faked a step-over on Rob Holding before skipping down to the byline and beating the defender with a lovely turn.

He then laid the ball off to Jack Grealish, who was allowed to hold the ball in the face of two Arsenal players before he picked up the ball again and taunted Holding with what can only be described as dancing on the ball.

Barkley pirouetted about in front of Holding’s face before he played a one-two with Willian and then back-heeled the ball back to Grealish – who also made Arsenal look silly in this phase of play.

Barkley still wasn’t done, when he picked up the ball once again he carved open Arsenal’s defence with a lovely reverse pass into Matt Targett’s path.

The full-back’s cross was turned into the back of the net by Bukayo Saka as the Villains took the lead.

Pictures from Villa TV and the Premier League.

Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted with Barkley’s performance against their rivals, the England international also bagged an assist for Ollie Watkins’ first of the night to continue his fine form.