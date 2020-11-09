The dust still hasn’t really settled on the furore surrounding Ademola Lookman’s Panenka penalty for Fulham against West Ham at the weekend.

After the west Londoners had conceded an injury time goal to the Hammers, they were handed a lifeline in the form of a 98th minute spot-kick.

Lookman stupidly decided to try and chip the keeper, and it rightly drew criticism from all sides.

Andy Townsend continued the narrative on Monday, suggesting that it was one of the most selfish acts he’d even seen on a football pitch.