Video: Mohamed Salah shushes teammate Sadio Mane after penalty as some Liverpool fans notice ‘argument’ between stars

Liverpool fans may have some cause for concern after superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again clashed on the pitch.

The heated incident came as Salah celebrated firing the Reds into the lead against Manchester City, with Mane winning the spot-kick with some clever dribbling.

As Salah celebrated with most of Liverpool’s players, his attentions quickly turned when Mane approached, with the Egyptian then shouting at his teammate.

Salah even waved his finger in front of his mouth in an apparent effort to silence Mane as he tried to get his words in.

Salah was actually still in a heated talk with his attacking partner as he was being congratulated by Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the incident:

Did I see mane and salah have a little argument after the pen?? — S.P. (@SPa7el) November 8, 2020

Or maybe Mane should stop acting childish and stop crying for every Salah ball… he need to grow up a little the whole world knows Salah is the lfc penalty taker ..sadio lookd stupid and Jealous — S????? (@sara_khattab0) November 9, 2020

Anyone knows why Salah and Mane got into each other’s faces after the penalty? #LIVMCI #MCILIV #PremierLeague #mosalah — Reem Darwish (@reemd22) November 8, 2020

What salah saying with mane ? (After shoot penalty 0-1) — ?????????????? (@kardphrom1) November 8, 2020

And even milner sometimes he let Salah take it..i know that. But am talking about the atittude of Mane and the argue..Salah’s reaction to mane’s talk shows that there is something wrong between both of them. I hope Klopp fix this coz this is not the first time. — Ahmed Kandil (@kandill86) November 9, 2020

Former Egyptian star and Premier League striker Mido even weighed in on the moment:

Salah telling Mane don’t talk to me straight after he scored the penalty..u think Mane was telling him where to shoot the penalty!! #MCILIV — Mido (@midoahm) November 8, 2020

Liverpool legend Michael Owen gave his thoughts on the feelings between the pair to DAZN, when he noticed a similar clash in the win against Sheffield United, with question marks on duo’s relationship constant ever since a massive fallout against Burnley at the start of last season.