Video: Mohamed Salah shushes teammate Sadio Mane after penalty as some Liverpool fans notice ‘argument’ between stars

Liverpool fans may have some cause for concern after superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again clashed on the pitch.

The heated incident came as Salah celebrated firing the Reds into the lead against Manchester City, with Mane winning the spot-kick with some clever dribbling.

As Salah celebrated with most of Liverpool’s players, his attentions quickly turned when Mane approached, with the Egyptian then shouting at his teammate.

Salah even waved his finger in front of his mouth in an apparent effort to silence Mane as he tried to get his words in.

Salah was actually still in a heated talk with his attacking partner as he was being congratulated by Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the incident:

Former Egyptian star and Premier League striker Mido even weighed in on the moment:

Liverpool legend Michael Owen gave his thoughts on the feelings between the pair to DAZN, when he noticed a similar clash in the win against Sheffield United, with question marks on duo’s relationship constant ever since a massive fallout against Burnley at the start of last season.

