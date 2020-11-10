According to an exclusive report from Italian outlet Calciomercato.IT, Arsenal are amongst a host of top European clubs that are interested in exciting Sao Paulo forward Brenner.

Calciomercato.IT report that Arsenal join Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Ajax and Lazio with interest in the 20-year-old, who really seems to have taken his game to the next level.

The talent, whose full name is Brenner Souza da Silva, is contracted until 2022 with the report adding that he’d be available for lower than his roughly €50m release clause this summer.

That €50m clause applies only to foreign clubs, with this information somewhat inconsequential as Brazilian Serie A sides would find it difficult to shell out the kind of transfer fees that European teams do.

Brenner made his senior debut for Sao Paolo back in the summer of 2017 (Brazilian football operates on a different calendar than we are used to), with the ace now becoming a more important figure.

Brenner, whose been involved at Under-20s level, has also experienced a loan spell away with Flamengo.

The talent’s been phenomenal this year, with 15 goals and three assists in 25 appearances to fate, with Brenner averaging almost a goal every 90 minutes.

5ft9 Brenner’s natural position is as a centre-forward, but the exciting prospect has also featured on either wing on a few occasions.

Brenner’s been a key reason why Sao Paulo have been undefeated in the league since September 4, which appears to have caught the eye of some top European clubs.

They won’t face the usual difficulties that come with recruiting a South American gem if the formalise their interest though, Brenner is eligible for an Italian passport via his mother’s side of the family.