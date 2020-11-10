Barcelona’s transfer plans established after key man Ansu Fati suffers long-term injury

Barcelona are planning to go ahead with their plans to sign Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in the January transfer window, according to Goal.

As the report mentions, Barcelona, whose start to the season under Ronald Koeman has been a mixed bag, are set to lose teenage starlet Ansu Fati for some time.

Considering Fati’s influence at the Nou Camp this term, despite his tender age, it would be no surprise if Barca opted to move for a stop-gap in January – at least to get them through until the end of the season.

However, Goal believe that there will be no change to their intentions after Fati’s injury. Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Lyon winger Memphis Depay remain their top two transfer options.

As noted by Goal, both players are out of contract in the summer of 2021, which plays nicely into the hands of Barcelona.

Either the Catalan giants can secure their signatures by parting with a cut-price fee in January, or they can arrange pre-contract agreements which would see them arrive on a free next summer.

In both scenarios, Barcelona land their two transfer targets. But – we know things haven’t been that straightforward for them in recent seasons. Their transfer dealings have mostly been disastrous.

Hopefully, from a Barcelona perspective, the departure of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board will bring a renewed approach in the transfer market.

Plus, with their respective contracts nearing an end, surely even Barca couldn’t mess these two up?