Bruno Fernandes left irritated after Mason Greenwood failed to meet pass in Man United training

According to the Times (subscription required), Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes was left irritated with Mason Greenwood after the wonderkid made a mistake in training.

The Times are the latest outlet to share concerns from the club regarding Greenwood’s application in training, with the Athletic (subscription required) the first to touch on this on Monday morning.

A United source told the Times that Fernandes was left ‘exasperated’ after Greenwood failed to run on to a pass, the club have denied that was a disagreement between the pair.

This comes after the Times reported that Greenwood was warned last month regarding lateness. The 19-year-old missed United’s win against Everton through illness, according to Solskjaer.

Apparent training concerns with Greenwood are the latest issues with the promising attacker this season, with the ace landing in controversy during during his first spell away with England’s senior squad and also news that the talent had inhaled ‘hippy crack’ via balloons in the past.

Greenwood has started four of his eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and registering an assist.

The versatile forward, who can play as a No.9 or right-winger, has endured a relatively slow start to the season, with just a single goal contribution coming in the Premier League or Champions League.