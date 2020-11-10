‘I’ve had a terrible headache’ – Chelsea star reveals his post-match Premier League problems

As reported by The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been suffering from headaches after Premier League games.

Silva, who has had an incredibly successful career across stints at AC Milan and PSG, has faced some of the toughest tests in football throughout his time as a player.

However, there does not appear to be any tougher, at least on his cranium, than the Premier League’s famous aerial battles.

The country is renown for players being strong in the air. Silva is as strong as any, but even he is suffering the consequences post-match.

As quoted by The Athletic’s Simon Johnson on Twitter, Silva revealed that he has been experiencing post-game headaches as a result of aerial battles and the intensity of the league.

Thiago Silva has been suffering from a different kind of ailment since moving to #CFC from PSG: He said: “After my last two games, I’ve had a terrible headache because there are non-stop aerial duels and a very high pace of play.” — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 9, 2020

Welcome to the Premier League, Thiago…

It’d be naive to think you could join the world’s toughest division at his age and experience no consequences. Thankfully for Chelsea, we think Silva can handle a headache or two just fine.