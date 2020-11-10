‘Happy to take TV riches’ – Pundit lashes out at ‘Big Six’ managers complaining about fixtures

Pundit Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to lash out at three of the ‘Big Six’ managers after their complaints regarding fixture scheduling.

As reported by the BBC, all three of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were moaning over the course of match week eight, with TV fixture scheduling and the change back to three substitutes the topics of conversation.

As the report notes, Solskjaer was unhappy that his Manchester United side, who played on Wednesday night in Istanbul, were handed the early kick-off on Saturday. Klopp and Guardiola backed up their managerial counterpart in his complaints.

One man who doesn’t appear to have any time for the issues they have brought to the table is pundit Chris Sutton, who makes a pretty good point – it’s the big clubs that benefit the most from the TV money, so do they really have grounds to complain?

If Pep, Jurgen and Ole all care so much about player welfare then they’d rest their key men more. Big clubs happy to take tv riches, buy the best players ,pay the biggest wages, have the best squads and then want an even bigger advantage and don’t even practise what they preach! — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 9, 2020

Granted, nobody wants to be seeing players get injured as a result of muscle fatigue or anything else, but it’s a joint responsibility between the league, Sky and BT and the managers themselves to resolve this issue.

It’s hardly productive winging about it in post-match interviews.