Club chief refuses to rule out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

PSG chief Leonardo has refused to rule out the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo during a Q&A with the club’s official TV channel.

As reported by Spanish publication Sport, Juventus could look to cash-in on Ronaldo at the end of the season, when his contract will have just a year left to run.

There’s only a handful of clubs in the world that have the financial firepower to pull off a deal of that magnitude, with PSG, home of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, one of them.

Leonardo, who played an influential role in the acquisition of both of those superstars, has now refused to rule out the possibility of Ronaldo arriving at the Parc des Princes.

He’s quoted by the club’s official TV channel saying:

“Cristiano Ronaldo? If he wakes up and says, ‘I’m going to another club’. How many clubs can he play in? There are 3, 4, 5, 6 clubs. It is a closed circle. PSG is in it.” (Transcribed by Foot365)

While that’s certainly no guarantee that Cristiano will be heading to Paris, you can be sure that the club will assess the possibility of getting the deal done, should he depart Turin.

Can you imagine an attack consisting of Neymar, Ronaldo and Mbappe?