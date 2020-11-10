Tottenham champions and Man United tenth: Computer predicts final Premier League table

Football Web Pages have predicted the final Premier League table based on club’s form so far, and it’s safe to say, it’s probably pretty far wide of the mark.

This has been a truly, truly bizarre season so far. Whether it’s a reflection of teams’ tiredness as a result of the fixture schedule, or the strength across the board has increased, anyone can beat anyone.

That was proven once again as Aston Villa overcame the odds to defeat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates. Oh, and Manchester United actually managed to pick up three points this weekend.

As a result of the unpredictable nature of the league so far, it appears to have messed with Football Web Pages’ algorithm as they attempt to predict the final league table.

Based on current form, Football Web Pages predict that Tottenham Hotspur will be crowned champions, winning every single away game, with Leicester City, Chelsea and Aston Villa securing the other Champions League spots.

They believe that Manchester City will finish seventh, Premier League champions Liverpool eighth, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United will barely scrape a top-ten finish.

It’s bad news for Mikel Arteta, too, with Arsenal in 11th. Burnley, West Brom and Sheffield United would be the three heading into the Championship.

While it seems incredibly hard to believe – who would bet against it this season?