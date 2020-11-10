Exclusive: Sol Campbell in running for Sheffield Wednesday job

Former Premier League legend Sol Campbell is a strong contender to become Sheffield Wednesday’s next manager after Garry Monk was recently sacked by the club.

Campbell, now retired from playing, turned to management in 2018 when he took the hot-seat at Macclesfield Town.

After a season with Macclesfield, the former England defender joined Southend which is where he spent another year in charge.

Campbell’s time with Southend was plagued with bad luck after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced financial constraints on the Shrimpers during the January transfer window and the EFL was later was cancelled, resulting in the club’s relegation to League Two.

However, the 46-year-old could be set for a return to the dugout after it was exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside from a close source that the former Arsenal legend is in the running to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have recently sacked former manager Monk, as per Sky Sports due to the precarious position they find themselves in, in the Championship.

The club, owned by Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, currently sit one place off the foot of the Championship table and are now undertaking the process to decide who the best candidate will be to turn their fortunes around.

Should Campbell prove to be successful in his quest to become the Owls’ 36th manager he will have a huge task on his hands but will be confident that still with the majority of the season to go, he can get the club back on track.