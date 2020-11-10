‘It’s a toss-up’ – Former England defender picks between Chelsea and Liverpool right-backs

Former England international Glen Johnson has picked which of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James he’d start for England during an interview with Compare.bet.

Gareth Southgate is blessed with a plethora of options on the right-hand-side of his defence. Alexander-Arnold and James are just naming a couple, with Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also in the picture.

It’s a good problem to have for the Three Lions manager, deciding who he will start in that spot going forward, but it is a problem nonetheless. He needs to make a decision ahead of next summer’s tournament.

Johnson, who knows what it takes to play right-back for England in a major international tournament, has made his pick during an interview with Compare.bet:

“So I would say, overall, it’s a toss-up between Trent and Reece James. It depends on who you’re playing against of course, but I think Reece James is a better defender. I think he’s quicker, stronger. Trent is great on the ball, he’s a great footballer, and he’s very smart and a lot wiser than his age suggests. But in international football, you get a lot more time on the ball, so I think Trent would be number one, but Reece would be a fantastic backup.”

Alexander-Arnold and James are two brilliant players with high potential, but two very different skillsets. James is arguably more accomplished, but Trent’s technique on the ball is second to none.

It really does come down to individual opinion.