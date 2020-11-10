“I would like if people saw him as I see him” – Tottenham ace mightily impressed with Jose Mourinho

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon has sung the praises of manager Jose Mourinho during an interview with Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito TV.

Reguilon signed for Spurs in the summer transfer window alongside then Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale. Though his arrival was somewhat overshadowed by the return of the Welshman, Reguilon has arguably enjoyed a better start to his time under Jose Mourinho.

The 23-year-old has been one of Tottenham’s star performers this term, with his influence going forward down the left-channel being a key asset in Mourinho’s attack.

Reguilon has now spoken of just how much he enjoys working under Mourinho, a manager who he has always wanted to be under the stewardship of.

The Spaniard is quoted by El Chiringuito TV saying:

“Mourinho impressed me a lot. Since I was kid I really liked him, I like his intensity in training. I would like if people saw him as I see him now. He is the first to be serious and ask more from us but when it’s time to fool around, he is also the first.”

Throughout Mourinho’s career, he has been somewhat of a marmite character while in charge of clubs. You either get on his good side and reap the rewards, or you suffer the same fate as Dele Alli.

Thankfully for Reguilon, it sounds as though his relationship with Jose is a positive one.