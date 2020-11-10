Menu

Juventus star reveals the La Liga outfit he wants to play for ahead of retirement

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he wants to return to La Liga outfit Getafe before finishing his career, as reported by Spanish journalist Isaac Fouto.

Morata’s stint at Atletico Madrid after departing Chelsea was a mixed bag. The Spaniard opted to depart in favour of a return to Juventus over the summer transfer window.

The striker has netted six goals in eight appearances back in Turin, while remarkably having four goals disallowed during that period. It’s safe to say he has rediscovered his ability to find the back of the net, even if not entirely legally.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours intensify as Juventus look to explore the possibility of cashing in

Though Morata is enjoying one of the most successful periods of his career at current, the 28-year-old is already discussing where he could go next, with a return to former side Getafe on his wish-list.

As shared by Isaac Fouto, Morata is quoted saying: “The last shirt I would like to wear is the Getafe CF. Thanks to them, today I am what I am.”

More Stories / Latest News
Image: Chelsea ace proves his affection for the club by sharing brilliant throwback in Blues gear as a kid
Tottenham champions and Man United tenth: Computer predicts final Premier League table
Video: Frank Lampard and Thiago Silva’s warm full-time embrace a sight to behold for Chelsea fans

Morata was part of Getafe’s academy before joining Real Madrid almost 15 years ago. Their influence has clearly not been forgotten by the Juventus star, who appears keen to repay some of the faith they showed in him.

That’ll likely be some time away, though. Morata looks to be hitting his prime.

More Stories Alvaro Morata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.