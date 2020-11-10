Juventus star reveals the La Liga outfit he wants to play for ahead of retirement

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he wants to return to La Liga outfit Getafe before finishing his career, as reported by Spanish journalist Isaac Fouto.

Morata’s stint at Atletico Madrid after departing Chelsea was a mixed bag. The Spaniard opted to depart in favour of a return to Juventus over the summer transfer window.

The striker has netted six goals in eight appearances back in Turin, while remarkably having four goals disallowed during that period. It’s safe to say he has rediscovered his ability to find the back of the net, even if not entirely legally.

Though Morata is enjoying one of the most successful periods of his career at current, the 28-year-old is already discussing where he could go next, with a return to former side Getafe on his wish-list.

As shared by Isaac Fouto, Morata is quoted saying: “The last shirt I would like to wear is the Getafe CF. Thanks to them, today I am what I am.”

?????Álvaro Morata en @partidazocope “la última camiseta que me gustaría vestir es la del @GetafeCF. Gracias a ellos hoy soy lo que soy” — Isaac Fouto (@isaacfouto) November 9, 2020

Morata was part of Getafe’s academy before joining Real Madrid almost 15 years ago. Their influence has clearly not been forgotten by the Juventus star, who appears keen to repay some of the faith they showed in him.

That’ll likely be some time away, though. Morata looks to be hitting his prime.