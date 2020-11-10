Chelsea forgotten man a January target for long-admiring Serie A heavyweights

Juventus are set to revive their interest in forgotten Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Emerson, signed under Antonio Conte’s reign, has proven to be a useful alternative to the unreliable Marcos Alonso at left-back for the Blues.

However, with the acquisition of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer, he has fallen even further down the ranks under Frank Lampard.

With no sign of things changing for the Italy international in SW6, you wouldn’t be surprised if he opted to depart in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus would be prepared to offer him a return to Serie A, with Andrea Pirlo’s men thought to have been following him for some time.

The report suggests that there is eagerness in both parties to get the deal done, so it looks as though it’ll come down to the usual – the financial intricacies involved.