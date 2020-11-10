Manchester City defender names his toughest opponent and gives his tip for greatest of all-time

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has taken to Twitter to reveal who the toughest opponent in his career has been – and there’s no prizes for guessing the answer.

Laporte has had his fair share of injury problems since signing for Man City, but when fit, he’s one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

There’s a reason that Manchester City paid £57M (as per the BBC) to secure his services from Athletic Bilbao. Still only 26-years-old, you have to feel the best is yet to come from him at the Etihad.

Though Laporte himself would prove a formidable opponent for any player, there’s one man who he appears to have struggled to deal with the most – as he took to Twitter to reveal.

With one Twitter user asking who his toughest opponent has been in his career so far, Laporte revealed that it’s Lionel Messi – who he believes is the greatest ever to do it.

Whether or not you agree that Messi deserves the ‘GOAT’ status or not, there’s not a single person on the planet who would enjoy defending against him…